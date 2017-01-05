5 ‘Dirty’ Businesses In Nigeria That Fetch Big Profit

Nigeria being a densely populated country with over 160million people is stocked with a lot of business opportunity with host of potential costumers. In Nigeria, every business is lucrative and have a potential of yielding reasonable profits.

Your business plan should include market research, a comprehensive look at your competitors, explain your target audience,outline marketing plans, and offer a solid budget projection.

However, the business must have to stand out thus must be unique. The number one step to running a successful business is dedication.

Below are some of the dirty business in Nigeria that fetch profit

1. LIVESTOCK BUSINESS

Most times when we hear the word agriculture what comes to our mind is farming. Now ask yourself, is agriculture really farming? Do business opportunities exist in agriculture? Agriculture is open to a wide range of business opportunity.

Livestock is an aspect of agriculture with wide range of business opportunity with maximum profit. Demand for Fish and meat in Nigeria for instance is so cumbersome that the demand supersedes the supply. Thus the market can never be saturated. Livestock business is a business you can start with very little capital even in your backyard.

However most persons fail to tap into this business venture.

2. EVENT PLANNING

Event planning otherwise called Catering is a business venture open to all, both male and female, students and graduates, poor and rich. In Nigeria today weekends are flooded with varieties of events from Weddings to birthdays even burials.Individuals often find they lack the expertise and time to plan events themselves. Independent planners can step in and give these special events the attention they deserve.

Event planning entails cooking and serving of different cuisines and also decorating the event centre, thus The number one step to being a successful event planner is creativity.

3. BEAUTY SALOON

One things ladies can never shy away from is their looks. Having a beauty saloon is lucrative far beyond what an average Nigerian thinks. The most striking fact about this business is that it can be done from the comfort of your home. All you need is to have the skill and your workwill advertise for you. For a successful beauty saloon, it must be located in an easily accessible location for your costumers even if its your house with a very conducive environment to give a relaxing service for your costumers.

4. SLIPPERS AND SHOE MAKING

A footwear is an accessory to complete your dressing and it comes in various types depending on the occasion, and thecloth the person is putting on. Everybody needs a pair of shoe or slippers to go to everywhere; be it church, work, school or informal outings, thus making it an everyday item.

Slippers and shoe making is a business neglected by many but are neglected by many.

Though requires apprenticeship its a business that can fetch you cool cash and the resources needed are readily available.

Many shoes and slippers abound in the market today, thus Your brand is what unique features that will make your shoes stand out. This will anybody that sees your shoes anywhere to instantly identify it as produced from your company.

5. RESTAURANT

Food is an inevitable need of man.

While starting a restaurant is exciting, it’s also time consuming and one of the toughest businesses to successfully launch. In fact, 60 percent of restaurants fail in the first year.

Restaurant can only rely on word of mouthto bring in so many customers, so you’ll need a marketing plan in place to keep new people streaming through your doors.

Raw material needed to run a restaurant is cheap and readily available.

Source: Vast Finder

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: