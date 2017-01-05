5 Stunning Photos of Kenya’s Representative at the #MissUniverse Pageant

The beautiful Miss Universe Kenya, Mary Esther Were is gorgeous in new photos.
The 27-year-old Marketing Administrator says her life mantra is “Never give up”, as she hopes to be crown the next Miss Universe.
More photos below.
The beautiful Miss Universe Kenya, Mary Esther Were is gorgeous in new photos.
The 27-year-old Marketing Administrator says her life mantra is “Never give up”, as she hopes to be crown the next Miss Universe.
More photos below.
Here are the seven stages of love you are likely to experience as you fall …