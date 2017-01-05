Thursday , 19 January 2017
5 Stunning Photos of Kenya’s Representative at the #MissUniverse Pageant

Seyi Peters 3 hours ago

The beautiful Miss Universe Kenya, Mary Esther Were is gorgeous in new photos.

Miss Universe Kenya, Mary Esther Were

The 27-year-old Marketing Administrator says her life mantra is “Never give up”, as she hopes to be crown the next Miss Universe.

More photos below.

Miss Universe Kenya, Mary Esther Were

