5 Things Men Are Dying To Tell You But Don’t Know How



Telling a woman the truth can be painful. Men don’t want to hurt you, they just want to motivate you to try something different. But if taken the wrong way, putting in his two cents can make an awkward situation even worse. Here are five things men are dying to tell you but don’t know how to:

1. You wear too much makeup

Commenting on any aspect of a woman’s appearance can be a minefield. Men want a woman to know she’s beautiful naturally without making her feel self-conscious. Telling a woman who cakes on her makeup to scale back could backfire and actually make her feel objectified. But it’s important to understand that when a man asks you to cover up less, he wants to know more of who you are underneath. Some women use makeup as art, but sometimes it’s okay to feel beautiful with a clean canvas.

2. You’re obsessed with your body

Most men appreciate their woman’s interest in health and fitness. At any size taking care of your body and doing what’s best for your health is attractive. But there’s a good chance if you’re obsessed with your figure your man knows it and is dying to say something about it. Being confident in your present self is very sexy. Constantly counting calories and measuring your problem areas drives men nuts. He loves everything you’re trying to change. He just wants you to feel the same way.

3. You’re too nice

Life is balance. And too much of a good thing can be bad. Your guy undoubtedly loves your agreeable demeanor and positive attitude. You’d do anything for someone you love and are always thinking of others. But this soft, gentle nature can also make you a target. Men hate seeing good girls being taken advantage of. They want to tell you to stand up for yourself and stop being such a pushover. What you want is important too.

4. You need better friends

Men meddling in a women’s affairs is a tough sell. No woman wants to hear what men think about her friends. After all, men and women have different kinds of relationships. You might think, “What would he know about how my friendships work, anyway?” But that’s the point. Men see things from a different point of view. And if your guy sees something he doesn’t like it might be worth it to pay attention to what is trying to tell you. Ask yourself if you and your friends still have similar values, are progressing, and are encouraging each other to succeed. A good guy just wants you to surround yourself with people as awesome as you.

5. You need help

Telling a woman she needs some professional intervention is extremely difficult. The man must admit he cannot give her the help she needs, and she has to see his observations as objective and not judgmental. A good man in your life will tell you when he thinks you need some professional help. He won’t let you drown in your problems. So don’t punish him for throwing you a life-preserver.

Men are trying to express how they feel and lend a helping hand without overstepping their bounds. When your man comes to you with any of these issues take a deep breath and take it in. He’s doing his best and trying to help. If you’d take the hint from a girlfriend, be open to hearing it from a man.

