61-year-old Mel Gibson Welcomes Baby Number 9

61-year-old actor and director, Mel Gibson and his girlfriend of two years, Rosalind Ross have welcome their first child together!

They have named their baby boy Lars Gerrard Gibson and have revealed he was born Friday, Jan. 20, in Los Angeles, weighing in at 5 lbs. 5 oz.

Gibson has seven children, Hannah, 36, Christian, 34, Edward, 34, William, 31, Louis, 28, Milo, 26 and Thomas, 17, with his ex-wife Robyn Moore – whom he divorced in 2011 after 28 years of marriage – as well as seven-year-old Lucia with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

