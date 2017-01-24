Tuesday , 24 January 2017
Qatar Airways

61-year-old Mel Gibson Welcomes Baby Number 9

Femi Adesanya 13 mins ago

61-year-old actor and director, Mel Gibson and his girlfriend of two years, Rosalind Ross have welcome their first child together!

They have named their baby boy Lars Gerrard Gibson and have revealed he was born Friday, Jan. 20, in Los Angeles, weighing in at 5 lbs. 5 oz. 

Gibson has seven children, Hannah, 36, Christian, 34, Edward, 34, William, 31, Louis, 28, Milo, 26 and Thomas, 17, with his ex-wife Robyn Moore – whom he divorced in 2011 after 28 years of marriage – as well as seven-year-old Lucia with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Tonto-Dikeh-Bald

Tonto Dikeh Fires Back Over Alleged Drug-Taking

Actress Tonto Dikeh has denied rumors that she has returned to her unmarried lifestyle of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946