65-Year-Old Man Arrested For Defiling 8 & 10 Year Old Girls (Photo)

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 65-year-old man, Alosuposo Louis, a radio repairer, for allegedly defiling two minors, aged 10 and eight years. Also, three teenagers, who are said to be students of Ajagbe High School, have been arrested for allegedly defiling a female student of same school.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed these in a statement issued in Abeokuta, yesterday. Oyeyemi said the 65-year-old was arrested following a complaint from the mother of one of the victims, who lodged the complaint at Ayetoro Division.

He said the complainant questioned her daughter when she noticed a strange behaviour from her, only for her to tell her mother that the suspect defiled her. Oyeyemi said: “Upon complaint, the DPO of Ayetoro Division, CSP Makinde Kayode, led a team of policemen to effect the arrest of the suspect.

“Further investigation later revealed that the suspect had done same to another minor, aged eight.

The two victims were lured into his apartment, where he carried out the act. “He has confessed to commiting the crime, and the two victims have been taken to General Hospital, Ayetoro.”

On the three teenage r*pe suspects, the PPRO said their arrest followed a report by the father of the victim, who complai-ned that her daughter was forcefully dragged into a bush by the suspects, where they defiled her.

Source: Vanguard

