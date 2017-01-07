7 Confessions That Reveal Why People Cheat



Being cheated on is heartbreaking and devastating. It is a sad reality is that we cannot control -we simply can’t monitor what our other halves do when we are not there. Every relationship requires a ton of trust and confidence in your loved one. Trusting another person with your feelings is an overwhelming but beautiful thing. There is no cure or special potion that will protect us from being cheated on, but we gathered a few reasons why partners tend to cheat.

1. Sexual satisfaction (or a lack thereof)

Of course our feelings and emotions matter, but don’t forget about sex. Our primal desire to procreate and to enjoy our bodies sometimes takes charge of us. Couples who are adventurous in their sex lives tend to have a stronger bond; if you are not giving your partner the satisfaction he needs, he might just look for it elsewhere.

2. Day-to-day routine

There are people who say they enjoy a ‘boring life’ but when it comes to a relationship, no one likes to be bored. Simple means routine, and something so ordinary it feels like there is no way out. Lots of people stay in a relationship despite being unhappy and dissatisfied, and so they run from a cookie-cutter life to something thrilling and exciting.

3. Fear

Commitment (just like love) is a big thing to process. Do you know those kids back in school who would do great in class but will almost always flunk the test? Yes, just like high school some people still cannot handle the pressure of having it all figured out. Unfortunately, self-sabotage is one of the main reasons people cheat.

4. Unresolved feelings

Somtimes we get into a relationship without realizing the hold that our past has on us. People try to pretend that it is not there, but there is no escape. As time goes by, it becomes more and more clear that all the unresolved feelings of the past are still there. As humans, we tend to run for comfort. Sometimes, we run into the hands of our exes.

5. Curiosity

Not all cheaters are emotionally invested in the act. Some are just seeking something new and exciting. Whether it is a new sexual encounter or an emotional connection, finding it in the arms of someone else seems like a good place to start for them. Let’s face it: we are all kids at heart and a prospect of a new shiny toy still lights some of us up from the inside.

6. Emotional validation

We all want to be appreciated, especially by the people we love. Seeking emotional validation from others gives us a special boost and fulfills that need. For some, approval from one sparks a need of approval from others, therefore pushing them towards a journey of exploring other options.

7. Fear of commitment

Monogamous relationships are not for everyone. It is hard to go from having ‘options’ to committing your life and love to just one person. Low self-esteem and self-doubt usually add to the fear, making it hard to resist the temptations of the outside world.

herbeauty.com

