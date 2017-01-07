7 Foolproof Ways To Make Your Crush Jealous

Playing hard to get is obviously a thing, but there are much better ways to get the attention of your crush: Make him real jealous. Here are some surefire ways to make him sweat. He’ll be all yours in no time:

1. Look drop-dead gorgeous whenever he’s present. Sweatpants are allowed in the confines of your own apartment, but when you know your crush is around, DO IT UP. That means hair, makeup, t*ts to the face and enough perfume that it smells like a Sephora fell on top of you. Even if you know he appreciates a more subtle look on you, there’s no doubt that he’ll be drooling over you in that little black dress (or whatever your equivalent to that may be). You’ll not only get his attention, but also the attention of every guy around you for miles.

2. Let him see you’re a good time. Prove that you can enjoy yourself even when he’s not present. Be a social butterfly and let your crazy weekend stories get back to him via his circle of friends. If he’s a coworker or someone you go to school with, let him admire the work you do and let your skills speak for themselves. This is a time when it’s beneficial to be talked about. You have a life and are fully capable of continuing on even if he wasn’t in the picture. Little does he know that all you want is him snuggled up next to you… forever and ever. It’s all a twisted mind game, folks.

3. Don’t be so available. I think the whole “waiting to send a text” game is really stupid, but in reality, it’s always best when you play hard to get. Something about being unavailable inadvertently will make your crush want you even more. If you spot him when you’re out, play it cool. Don’t run over and gawk when he’s in your line of sight. Instead, briefly say hello and continue on with your plans. Don’t change your schedule or regular plans just for his benefit. Instead of wanting to make plans with him 24/7, do the exact opposite. If you aren’t available all the time, not only will that distract you from stalking his Facebook page, but it’ll also make him want to see you more. A little give-and-take goes a long way.

4. Make sure he knows you have guy friends. Guys are innately jealous, competitive types. Even if you’re hanging out with your best friend from the first grade (who you have no desire in touching, let alone dating), your crush will probably think you guys are hooking up. That plays to your benefit. Let him ponder whatever he likes. If he interprets you getting lunch with a guy friend as you on a date with someone else, no need to correct him. He’ll make a conscious effort to be better than all the other men you hang around with, platonically or otherwise.

5. Be flirty. Make him seem like there are other potential options out there. Don’t shy away from snapping him pictures or “accidentally” tagging him in a photo of you with other guys (even if they’re friends). Out to dinner or at a bar? Smile at the waiter and make the most of a little bit of small talk. Bat those eyelashes a little, too. It’ll definitely rile him up. Since he’s up against competition (at least, that’s what he’ll think), he should fight for your attention and go out of his way to be number one on your list. I’m not saying you should go around rubbing against the crotch of every guy you see… but play it up like you’re a regular when it comes to playing the field. Let your eyes wander.

6. Keep things short and sweet. It’s OK to be busy and a little bit vague when it comes to hangouts and conversations. Don’t give away all your secrets just yet. It’s important to keep him yearning for more information. If you don’t show all of your cards, it’ll make him question why you aren’t disclosing things with him. “What are you thinking about?” Well, wouldn’t he like to know…

7. Don’t make a move until you’re sure he likes you back. Realistically, you are looking to lock this guy up. If you hold out for too long in showing affection, he may scamper off, so know how long to dangle yourself in front of him. Do what you must, but try not to push it so that he doesn’t think you’re actually not even close to interested. Playing hard to get is key, but at some point, go in for the kill and make him yours. Instead of rejecting his advances, reveal that you’ve had eyes on him all along.

elitedaily.com

