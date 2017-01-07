7 Sex Positions All Lazy Women Will Love



Sex is fun, feels awesome, and is an important part of a healthy MARRIAGE, but sometimes it’s tough to get in the mood when you’re having one of those lethargic nights where you can barely move. That doesn’t mean, however, that a steamy tryst has to come off the table. Here are seven sex positions that will get the job done while hardly requiring you to lift a finger.

1. MISSIONARY

Missionary is the go-to vanilla position for a reason—it only requires one of you to really exert any effort. When all else fails, use this classic to lay back and enjoy the ride.

2.FACE OFF

Let’s say your favorite show has now become a major snore-fest. Why not make things exciting by crawling on top of him and watching while you bone, no leaving the couch necessary.

3. STANDING TO SEATED

Want to get naughty but don’t want to deal with any of that pesky moving around? Scoot yourself to the edge of the bed, and let him stand and do all the work.

4. DOWNWARD DOG

Doggie style is great, but it’s definitely more for those nights when you feel like combining your yoga skills with your sex life. In this variation, you get to lie on your stomach and utilize fluffy bedding. Yes!

5. SPOON

It’s your favorite position to fall asleep in, so why not make it your favorite position to sleep with him in? Simply lie on your side, and let the good times begin.

6. CHAIRMAN

This variation of the “lap dance” allows you to use your man as a chair. A very sweaty, excited chair.

7. DAVID COPPERFIELD

It doesn’t get much more effortless than receiving oral. Duh

womenshealth

