8 Little Things a Wife Can Do To Make Her Husband Happy



Men are not that complicated to understand. They work hard to provide, want to call a warm place home and have a loving family. You mister puts in an incredible amount of time and effort to make every member of the family happy, while still finding time to show his pretty wife (that’s you!) a little extra attention.

As his wife, go the extra mile to remind your man how grateful you are for his hard work. Here is a list of some things that are bound to put a smile on your husband’s face:

1. A home cooked meal

The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Cook a yummy home cooked meal and just sit back and watch him grin.

2. A surprise gift

You don’t need to go out and buy him the newest car on the market but a small gift (or act of service) is a simple way of showing him he is on your mind. Even replacing his worn bike helmet or taking his car for an oil change will mean a lot to him.

3. Offering help

Offering to pay for the meal on your date night or doing his laundry that week is a easy way to express how much you care.

4. Wittiness

When you’re chatting after a long day, toss in a smart little remark and wink. He will go crazy over it!

5. Cleaning

Dishes, vacuuming, mopping, dusting…all of these little chores work together to make a clean home. No husband wants to return home to find that he can hardly walk through his house without tripping over a toy. Coming home to a properly made bed and a clean kitchen will make him happy.

6. Calling him by a nickname

That one nickname you specifically designed for him is one of the sweetest sounds he can hear. Let him call you by your little nickname in return…You may sort of hate it but it makes him happy.

7. Giving a good morning and goodnight kiss

This serves as a tender way of reminding your husband that he is the first thing you think about when you wake up and the last person on your mind before you go to sleep in his arms.

8. Massages

Feeling the hands of the one you love rub your tense shoulders is enough to make any husband happy…and relaxed. Spoil your husband with a little TLC after a long day.

Keep in mind that it really is the little things that count; they add up and ultimately show him how much you care and want to support him despite your duties as a mother and wife. Give your husband and your marriage the attention it properly deserves and I promise you both will continually live in happiness.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: