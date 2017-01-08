8 Men Explain Exactly What It Feels Like To Have Sex With A Woman



What does it feel like when you put your penis inside a vagina? here is what some men feel on having sex with women:

1. “It’s like getting massaged in a skin-tight hot tub.”

2. “It can vary a lot. The strongest sensations are wetness and the texture of her walls. Some women are ‘ridgier’ than others. My favorite feeling is being clamped down on as she’s coming.”

3. “It’s warm, wet, and smooth.”

4. “What does it feel like to be alive? That’s my best answer.”

5. “Like a squishy, wet pillow with ruffles…”

6. “When you put the head of the penis in, there’s a slight pressure. If the woman is clenching her muscles, you can feel that. When it’s all the way in, I could let my whole body go limp (except my penis) and just stay in there.”

7. “Personally, I’m not sensitive enough to discern texture unless it’s a drastic difference, which has happened a couple of times. Mostly what I notice are the tightness and shape.”

8. “It feels incredible. The penis is surrounded by wet warmth. The psychological experience of being completely enveloped by a vagina is incomparable. It feels like power, potential, and freedom at the same time.”

yourtango

