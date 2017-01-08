8-year-old solves Rubik’s cube in under 2 minutes while blindfolded

An 8-year-old boy in Brazil was filmed solving a Rubik’s cube puzzle in 1 minute, 44 seconds while he was blindfolded.

Chan Hong Lik, who previously made headlines when he solved a Rubik’s cube in 8.72 seconds at the age of 7, was competing in the Campeonato de Cubo Mágico Porto Alegre Open late last year when he made a blindfolded attempt. The boy finished the puzzle in 1 minute, 44 seconds.

The budding Rubik’s cube master might soon face some heavy competition as his sister, Hong Yan Chan, solved a Rubik’s cube in 47 seconds at a competition last year, when she was only 3 years old.

