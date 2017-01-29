Sunday , 29 January 2017
Abike Dabiri Posts Picture Of President Buhari In London To Disprove Death Rumors

Femi Adesanya January 29, 2017

The Senior Special Adviser to President Buhari on foreign affairs and diaspora, Abike Dabiri has responded to rumors of the death of the President.

She took to her Twitter page to post a picture of Buhari as well as his wife, Aisha Buhari and poked fun at people who would claim the President was not in London.

One comment

  1. M. Owos
    January 29, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Why bothering about Buhari being sick or dead. He is on leave that must come to an end. If at the expiration of the leave and he cannot come back well or alive, then those who are interested in him can ask question(s).

    Reply

