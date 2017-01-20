Saturday , 21 January 2017
Acting President, Osinbajo Receives Update On The Gambia

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Friday received updates and briefs on the Gambian situation and other issues in the country from a number of cabinet ministers.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande made this disclosure via his Twitter handle on Friday.

“VP Osinbajo on return to Abuja receives update and briefings on the situation in the Gambia and also briefings from a number of cabinet ministers,’’ Mr Akande tweeted.

He added that Prof. Osinbajo had returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday night to attend to some engagements in Ibadan, on Friday morning.

 

