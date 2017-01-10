Actress Moyo Lawal prays for all single ladies

Actress Moyo Lawal took to her Instagram account to wish her fans a Happy New year.
The curvy actress also prayed for all single ladies as she shared new photos to mark her birthday.
She wrote;
“Happy New year everyone ….To everyone who wished me a happy birthday ,I say a very big heartfelt thank you to ( even though ,I didn’t even wish myself🙈)you guys made my newyearday truly special😢😢😢…thank you so much ❤…God bless you huge …… .. …………..May we all have a truly delightful and financially rewarding new year 🙏🙏🙏….. ……………………..P.s 🙈🙈🙈as for all we single ladies that the society keeps pressurizing to marry …may the bone of our bone …flesh of our flesh…. Find us this year 😇😇😇…… ..p.s..p.s….Marriage that we don’t have to fight so hard to maintain ni oooh,…that true type❤ that will endure and stand the test of time ni ooooh 🙏🙏🙏 … #ML .. .. #Moyolawal ……p.s.p.s…p.s…the type that we can be truly happy in …🙏🙏🙏 ….lets go have a truly Amazing 2017 🙌”.