Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Actress Sugar Chika and husband celebrates 1st wedding anniversary

Seyi Peters 23 hours ago

Nollywood actress, Sugar Chika and husband, Ejay are celebrating their 1st wedding anniversary today, January 16, 2017.

Sugar Chika

The mother-of-one shared the lovely photo above and wrote;

“Congratulations on our First Wedding Anniversay my love !!!! ❤ You wont kill me with love my sweetie sweetie number one 😙 It has been an awesome one year married to you😆 They say the first year is the hardest but you made it effortless for me, smooth sailing and filled with such love and affection 💙💚💛💜💖 You have turned my head with love 💏Thank you for choosing me as your better half, If i had to choose again i’d choose you still 👍You are mine and i am yours forever and ever IJN Amen. Happy Anniversary my God given husband, my gentleman to the core, my rock my protector YES I LOVE YOU TOO

16th Jan 2017 yesss its one year already so much has happened it feels like 10yrs. My love i love u not just for who u are but for the special way u mk me feel, today is not just to celebrate our wedding but to celebrate every single day being married to an amazing man like you Congratulations on our anniversary my darling husband 💋💋💋 God made it possible. I want to thank all my friends who where there on my wedding day. May God continue to bless you as we remain in your prayers. Love love love you”.

See more photos below.

Sugar Chika img_20170116_160508_212

