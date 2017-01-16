Actress Sugar Chika and husband celebrates 1st wedding anniversary

Nollywood actress, Sugar Chika and husband, Ejay are celebrating their 1st wedding anniversary today, January 16, 2017.

The mother-of-one shared the lovely photo above and wrote;

“Congratulations on our First Wedding Anniversay my love !!!! ❤ You wont kill me with love my sweetie sweetie number one 😙 It has been an awesome one year married to you😆 They say the first year is the hardest but you made it effortless for me, smooth sailing and filled with such love and affection 💙💚💛💜💖 You have turned my head with love 💏Thank you for choosing me as your better half, If i had to choose again i’d choose you still 👍You are mine and i am yours forever and ever IJN Amen. Happy Anniversary my God given husband, my gentleman to the core, my rock my protector YES I LOVE YOU TOO

16th Jan 2017 yesss its one year already so much has happened it feels like 10yrs. My love i love u not just for who u are but for the special way u mk me feel, today is not just to celebrate our wedding but to celebrate every single day being married to an amazing man like you Congratulations on our anniversary my darling husband 💋💋💋 God made it possible. I want to thank all my friends who where there on my wedding day. May God continue to bless you as we remain in your prayers. Love love love you”.