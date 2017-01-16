Adama Barrow’s Son Dies After Dog Bite In Banjul

Habibu Barrow, the eight-year-old son of The Gambia’s President elect, Adama Barrow has passed away in the capital, Banjul after being bitten by a dog. He reportedly died on his way to the hospital after he was bitten by a dog on Sunday.

He was also buried on Sunday while Adama Barrow is away in Senegal on the advice of West African leaders in order to prevent political instability in the country.

Adama Barrow has two wives and four children and won the Presidential election in The Gambia on December 1, 2016, defeating long time president, Yahya Jammeh. Jammeh has now refused to step down or hand over power ahead of the January 19 handover date.

