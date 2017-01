The President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has hit the ground running and has named Ajaratou Fatoumata Tambajang as his Vice President. Ajaratou was a key figure in forming the coalition of parties which succeeded in defeating Yahya Jammeh.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in French language and served as a former United Nations Development Program (UNDP) gender/development expert.

She was also a minister of Health, Social Welfare and Women’s Affairs in Jammeh’s administration.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: