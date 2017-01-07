Adeboye Still General Overseer Worldwide – RCCG

It was said in the statement signed by Leke Adeboye, the clergyman’s Personal Assistant, that the clarification is in response to alleged misrepresentation of Pastor E. A Adeboye’s announcement at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving held at the redemption camp on Saturday that the Church in Nigeria is now to be led by Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

The statement clarified that the latest development is sequel to the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council of Nigeria (FRCN) guiding all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs.

The regulation according to the statement stipulates that heads of non profit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organisations while in retirement, they are not permitted to hand over to their families.

Leke Adeboye appealed to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information stressing that Pastor E.A Adeboye remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide.