Adeboye Took A Good Decision By Resigning As G.O – Bakare

The founder of The Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has expressed his views on the new law by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, that forced pastor Adeboye to resign as his church’s General Overseer.

He said although he has not been served any notice of resignation, he urged church leaders to demonstrate exemplary leadership by complying with the law of the land.

Recall that the new law has already been suspended by the president.

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, No. 6 of 2011, prescribes a maximum period of 20 years in Office for heads of registered Churches, Mosques and Civil Society Organizations.

The law saw the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday announcing his retirement.

But Pastor Bakare said Jesus is the Owner of the Church and not a General Superintendent or any General Overseer.

In a chat with newsmen in Lagos, the Convener, Save Nigeria Group, SNG, said, “I do not work with the FRCN. Nobody has served me any notice. I am a trained lawyer and I try to be law-abiding, but that is not to say that any of the people mentioned has not been law-abiding.

“But whether we like it or not, one day, we`ll have to leave office. You can’t go on forever.

“This is the way I want you to see what has happened to Pastor Adeboye. God granted him the grace. For so many people, they will even collapse before they know when to leave.

“But to have someone succeed you in your lifetime and to continue when you have mentored that person, is a great achievement.

“Whether you are a General Superintendent or a General Overseer, Jesus is the Owner of the Church, not any of us and if He wants to do things to see Nigeria change, it must begin from the House of God; we must live by example.

“So, I think what Adeboye did was noble. There is nothing to fear in complying with the law, rules and regulations; we must not be seen as a lawless people,’’ he said.

Source: Dailypost

