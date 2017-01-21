Adele To Perform At The Grammy Awards Ceremony

Ten-time, Grammy Award-winner Adele is to perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, CBS and The Recording Academy confirmed Friday.

The superstar will sing a song from her nominated album, 25, marking the fourth time in her career that she takes the Grammy stage.

Previously announced performers for this year’s event, which honors excellence in music, include John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. The show is to take place at Staples Center on Feb. 12, with James Corden serving as emcee.

