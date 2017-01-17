Wednesday , 18 January 2017
AFCON 2017: Andre Ayew Helps Ghana To 1-0 Victory Over Uganda

Femi Adesanya 14 hours ago

Ghana managed to sneak past Uganda in their Group D encounter in the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) tournament. West Ham winger, Andre Ayew scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute after Asamoah Gyan was fouled.

Ghana had a couple of clear chances to double their lead but poor finishing as well as Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango helped to keep the Black Cats at bay.

Ghana will next take on Mali on Saturday while Uganda will face record seven-time champions Egypt on the same day.

