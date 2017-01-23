AFCON 2017: Aubameyang Disappointed As Gabon Crash Out

Tournament hosts, Gabon have crashed out of the group stages of the 2017 African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) after failing to beat Cameroon on Sunday as the encounter ended goalless.

Having drawn to tournament debutants, Guinea-Bissau in their opening match, Gabon needed a win against Cameroon to keep their qualification hopes alive. One member of the Gabonese side was not afraid to show his disappointment as he stormed off the pitch angrily after the final whistle.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang later admitted that it was disappointing to crash out so early and chalked it up to late preparation.

“It is really annoying because we had chances. Sadly there are days when it doesn’t go in, like my first chance from two metres out.” Aubameyang said

“We are all really disappointed. We didn’t really have the time to prepare”

“Of course everyone is disappointed, it is usual in these situations,” said Aubameyang. “The players feel it the most.”

“We did not start on that date, we started a little bit late,” he said. “But I am really proud of all the players, because everyone gave their all.

“I think we were stronger than every other team in the group, but it is about everything, the preparation, the change of coach, it wasn’t easy.”

