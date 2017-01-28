Africa’s First Catholic TV Network Debuts On DSTV

Lumen Christi Catholic Television has started offering its services on the Direct to Home Television (DSTV) platform, in a renewed initiative to reach viewers worldwide.

Lumen Christi is the first Catholic television network in Africa. The network transmitting from Lekki, Lagos, hit the airwaves in 2014.

The founder & Chief Executive Officer of the network, Prince Soji Olagunju, told newsmen in Lagos on Friday that the station had been allocated Channel 350 on DSTV to broadcast round the clock.

Olagunju said the DSTV service was coming at a time Catholics in Nigeria and Africa needed to be educated and informed about religious developments in the continent.

“Lumen Christi Television is a satellite station I conceived as a direct answer to that soul-inspiring Catholic hymn that says – “How can I repay the Lord for His goodness to me?

“I am humbled beyond doubt that one cannot really repay God in totality for His numerous blessings over the years, simply because these blessings and favours are immeasurable and of course unquantifiable.”

Olagunju said he was concerned that the church in Africa with millions of lay faithful did not have direct means such as television stations for the work of evangelism.

“Lumen Christi TV was established by an African for African Catholics, to broadcast the practice of Catholicism by Africans from the perspective of their age-long, rich socio-cultural heritage.”

He said that he felt inspired to present to the Catholic Church in Africa, a channel that would complement the work of the church and restore hope to those who had lost their Catholic faith.

According to him, the station will be offering purely Catholic contents round the hour, featuring Mass, Angelus, Benediction and Holy Rosary Recitations.

Also on offer are Homilies, Reflections and teachings, to deepen knowledge of the Catholic faith, which has a huge following in Nigeria.

Daily news segments, bible studies, Christian movies, holy Eucharist, confessions and other church sacraments as well as documentaries on church history will also be on offer.

Olagunju quoted the Managing Director of Multi-Choice Nigeria Ltd., Mr John Ugbe, as saying that the introduction of Lumen Christi TV on DStv was in line with the strategy of Multi-Choice to offer diversified content that would appeal to different subscribers.

“Now, we have a viable voice and tool, let us jointly make effective use of what we have, particularly in this sinful age and time,’’ said Olagunju. (NAN)

Source: Leadership

