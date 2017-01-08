Sunday , 8 January 2017
Ahmed Musa’s Brace Helps Leicester To 2-1 Win Over Everton

Femi Adesanya 8 hours ago

Leicester City had their summer record signing, Ahmed Musa to thank on Sunday as they beat Everton in the FA Cup third round tie.

Everton took the lead in the 63rd minute through Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku but their lead was very short lived. Ahmed Musa, who came on for the injured Ulloa drew the Foxes level just three minutes later.

In the 71st minute, Musa completed his brace with a brilliant finish after linking up with Drinkwater. Everton never found a way back into the match and quite a few home fans had jeers for manager, Ronald Koeman.

 

