Aisha Yesufu, Oby Ezekwesili In Adamawa For FG’s North East Tour

The conveners of ‘Bring Back Our Girls’, a group which has sought to keep Nigeria’s government on its toes to ensure the release of the 276 girls kidnapped in Chibok have arrived Adamawa on Monday.

Aisha Yesufu and Oby Ezekwesili will travel to select areas in the North East as the Federal government attempts to publicize the strides it has made in ridding the region of Boko Haram insurgents. The FG has declared that the Boko Haram sect has been defeated after clearing the sect’s stronghold in Sambisa forest.

