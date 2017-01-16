Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Aisha Yesufu, Oby Ezekwesili In Adamawa For FG’s North East Tour

Femi Adesanya 19 hours ago

The conveners of ‘Bring Back Our Girls’, a group which has sought to keep Nigeria’s government on its toes to ensure the release of the 276 girls kidnapped in Chibok have arrived Adamawa on Monday.

Aisha Yesufu and Oby Ezekwesili will travel to select areas in the North East as the Federal government attempts to publicize the strides it has made in ridding the region of Boko Haram insurgents. The FG has declared that the Boko Haram sect has been defeated after clearing the sect’s stronghold in Sambisa forest.

1 2 3-1 6-1

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

NIGERIA-UNREST-SHEKAU

Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For UNIMAID Bombing

A suicide bombing at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state has been claimed by the …

One comment

  1. AUCTIONEER
    January 17, 2017 at 12:15 am

    wownjbjms,xs k,jkkulshuxsioshljxosxjn kjslkijscoo

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946