Akwa Ibom PDP Senator Decamps To APC

niyi

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, Nelson Asuquo Effiong has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

“Breaking: Senator Nelson Effiong (Akwa-Ibom South) defects from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC),” the Senate on its official Twitter handle made the announcement on Thursday.

Sen Effiong, a former speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly cited the division within the PDP as his reason for leaving the party.

 

