Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Finalize Divorce

Celebrity couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have now officially finalized their divorce, bringing to an end one of the messiest divorces in Hollywood.

Amber filed for divorce from 53-year-old Depp in 2016 after she accused him of domestic violence and shared some photos showing that he had allegedly bruised her on occasion. She also claimed that Depp had thrown a mobile phone at her in a rage in February but police say they found no evidence of her claim.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has denied the claims repeatedly and has now paid his ex-wife $7m in settlement. She will also keep custody of their two dogs.

