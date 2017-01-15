Monday , 16 January 2017
American Pastor Gifts Muyiwa Ademola Brand New Car

Seyi Peters 22 hours ago

Nollywood filmmaker, Muyiwa Ademola has just received the keys to his Brand New Toyota Corolla, which was a gift from a man of God.

According to the actor, a Pastor who recently watched a movie he produced some years back was instructed by God to bless him with the new whip.

He wrote on IG;

‘ORI’ a 14 year old film that keeps bringing me fortune. He is Apostle Tope Onileowo. He said he watched. ‘ORI’ for the first time about 4 months ago, he wept, started asking about me and God said he should give me some amount (in dollars), he started taking the money around with him because I was still in Naija then.

We met when I got here and he gave me the money. Now he said God directed him to bless me with this car. Indeed God knows our inner thoughts. Please join me in thanking him and praying for his ministry Rock of Prayer Christian Centre in Houston TX. Much love sir’.

