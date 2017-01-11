Americans Bid Farewell To The Obamas

Outgoing US president Barack Obama and his family have been getting farewell messages from all across the globe on Twitter.

Below are some posts:

https://twitter.com/bycycle/status/819015549929689088

Don't get me started but I'm going to miss the obamas . The nicest family on earth . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 11, 2017

You will be missed Obamas. https://t.co/ClnW61dnXK — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 11, 2017

The Obamas helped me EMBRACE my gayness and set the example for others to do the same. — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) January 11, 2017

