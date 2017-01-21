Why We Are Angry With NDDC Boss – Ex-Militant Leaders

A Peace Advocacy group, known as the Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI), made up of ex-militant leaders under the Presidential Amnesty Programme on Saturday offered reasons for the move against the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekereas over alleged illegal fund diversion and incompetence.

The aggrieved ex-militant leaders, in a six-points protest letter addressed to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, accused the NDDC boss of alleged sharing of development funds with cronies and family members during the yuletide, adoption of divide and rule tactics against concerned stakeholders and the politicizing of the NDDC which ought to be a non partisan organization saddled primarily with the mandate to holistically develop the Niger Delta region.

The Ex-Militant leaders, who made the protest letter available to the Media after their National Executive Council meeting held in Benin City, Edo State, stated that the decision to call for the sack of Mr. Nsima Ekere was premised on “the fact that he not competent to run the affairs of the NDDC because his administration is laced with sentiments and since his assumption of office as MD, he has refused to consult with critical stake holders on the way forward in respect of the development of the Niger Delta region”.

The protest letter, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the group, Barr. F.O. Wainwei , stated that “Nsima Ekere is Politicizing NDDC which ought to be a non partisan organization saddled primarily with the mandate to holistically develop the Niger Delta region. Nsima is only interested in using his office to enrich his cronies, family members and himself at the expense of the Niger Delta region which he is appointed to serve”.

“Nsima is not from an Oil bearing community in Akwa Ibom State and therefore does not know or understand the plight of the Oil bearing communities in the Niger Delta. Nsima is employing a divide and rule tactics to further polarize the various Stake Holders in the Niger Delta for selfish reasons, which is a threat to the fragile peace in the region. Nsima Ekere, in furtherance of his sinister and self-seeking activities, released huge sums of money as Christmas packages to his cronies, family members and associates, contrary to the tradition of the commission where water Hyacinth contracts were awarded to youths and critical stake holders during Christmas festivities”.

According to the Ex-Militant leaders, though the Peace Advocacy group, the Leadership, Peace and Cultural development Initiative, is known for Peace in the Niger Delta region due to the fact that 90% of the first phase generals under the Presidential amnesty Programme are members, ”we hereby calls for the sack of Mr. Nsima Ekere for his lack of competent leadership and for brewing crisis in the Niger Delta region due to his leadership style”.

The group also urge President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack Nsima Ekere and replace him with a competent person from an Oil bearing community in Akwa Ibom state,” Someone who can discharge his functions passionately and without sentiments for the betterment of the entire Niger Delta region. A man who will consult widely and carry all stake holders along rather than engaging in selective empowerment”.

“We plead that Mr. President treats this call with the needed urgency in order to nip in the bud the impending crisis that will further make the Niger Delta to be restive and volatile as a result of Nsima Ekere and his antics. As critical Stake Holders, we are in touch with almost all communities in the Niger Delta and are therefore properly informed of the frustrations the stake holders are experiencing under Nsima Ekere administration as Managing Director, NDDC.”

“The group declare that the removal of Nsima Ekere is in the best interest of Mr. President as it shall engender and foster a stronger unity among critical stake holders in the Niger Delta for the enthronement of sustainable peace and development in the region”.

“The group believes that a peaceful Niger Delta region is in the best interest of Mr. President and the country at large. A competent Managing Director/CEO of NDDC shall contribute immensely in the enthronement of sustainable peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

Source: Leadership

