Tuesday , 24 January 2017
Another UNIOSUN Student Dies Today, Students Block Highway In Osogbo

Jo Daniel 1 hour ago

Early this morning, we learnt a female student of the Osun state university died at one hospital around the school premises Oke-baale Osogbo .

According to Amiloaded correspondant, the female student was said to be down with malaria and she was rushed to the hospital but wasnt attended to which lead to ther death.

However, there was a huge protest by the students this morning, which led to some of them threatening to burn down the said hospital which is just opposite the SARS police station oke bale, Osogbo.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace

Source: amiloaded

