Anti-Ambode Protesters Storm Tinubu’s House

The Ikoyi Bourdillon residence of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on Thursday besieged by aggrieved residents of Olokonla community in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State over planned demolition of their houses by the Lagos State Government.

The protesters were seeking the intervention of the former Lagos State Governor over what they alleged that some men who claimed to be the officials of the Lagos State government allegedly demolished their buildings worth over N15billion.

The protesters, led by Barrister Mr. Dotun Hassan, said their houses were demolished without a court order.

“We appeal to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a kind politician, to intervene and stop this demolition.

“We are not illegal occupiers. We have our genuine land documents,” he said.

While receiving the protesters, the Media Assistant to the APC Chieftain, Tunde Rahman, urged them to maintain the peace saying he will relay their petition to Tinubu.

He however, advised their leader to come to the Freedom House next Tuesday to state their petition further.

