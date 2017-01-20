Antonio Conte Assures Costa Will Stay At Chelsea

Chelsea head coach, Antonio Conte has assured fans that striker, Diego Costa will stay at the club despite rumors of an imminent move to China. Costa was left out of the Chelsea side that beat Leicester 3-0 following a rumored bust-up with his coach after an attempt to force a move away from the club.

The 28-year old striker is under contract at Chelsea until 2019 and Conte has denied any reports of a move, insisting that Costa sat out the Hull City match because of a back pain.

“He is very happy to play with us. I don’t see any problem,” said Conte.

“I heard a lot of speculation about Diego, but now the most important thing is he trained with us this week, he does not have any pain in his back and can play.

“He is an important player for us and we all know this. When he stays in good form he has always played with me.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: