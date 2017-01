Some angry passengers of Arik Air have been seen in a viral video clashing with a staffer of the airline at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The clash occurred on Tuesday after Arik had reportedly delayed their flights to Johannesburg, South Africa for 3 days without notice.

Enraged customers approached the manager, demanding an explanation and then a fight ensued between them as other passengers took advantage and tried to let off anger by joining in the rift.

