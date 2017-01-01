Armed Men Attack Niger Villages, Kidnap, Rape women

Fear has gripped some villages in Rafi local government area of Niger State, after heavily armed gunmen attacked two communities in the area, kidnapping residents, rustling cows and raping women.

LEADERSHIP Sunday’s findings revealed that the two communities of Dan Mayana and Dogon Gona, as well as settlements around the foot of a popular forest and hill in the area, were raided continuously between Thursday and Friday.

It was gathered that the bandits, about 30 in number, usually attacked the villages with AK 47 rifles and other sophiscated weapons, shooting randomly before carrying out their nefarious acts. A villager told LEADERSHIP Sunday that they usually kidnap innocent villagers and later ask for ransom of N2m and above. In some cases, it was revealed, the abducted women were serially raped.

Ummah Abubakar, who was once abducted, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that he escaped from the three armed men guarding him after he was kidnapped, because the men slept off.

Abubakar, however, stated that he could not ascertain the whereabouts of his two wives, Aisha and Maryamu, and their 10 children kidnapped along with others on Thursday,

Another victim, Maianguwan Kusherki Garba Tanko, who narrated his ordeal, said the criminals stole over 200 cattle from him and lamented the way the women were raped and molested.

Other victims of the attacks, Awalu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Isah, said they also lost some cattle.

Some villagers told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the gunmen usually retired to the top of a hill in the area with the women they carried off; yet, there was rarely any attempt by security forces to dislodge them.

When contacted, the chairman of the local government council, Alhaji Gambo Tanko Kagara, said he had reported the matter to higher authorities for intervention no a few times.

However, he assured that drastic measures would be taken to address the attacks of the gunmen which will also involve the communities.

Also speaking on behalf of the Kalgara Emirate Council, Sarkin Yakin Kagara, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahamed Ushama, revealed that a crucial meeting held at the palace resolved to organise community policing, with a request to government to transfer some officers who had spent three years and above in the emirate for the planned operation to succeed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Command, Bala Elkana, was not able to respond but a senior police officer hinted that the force was working on a strategy to dislodge the bandits.

Source: Leadership

