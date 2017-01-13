Army Arrests 4 Boko Haram Suspects, Recover 100 Motorbikes In Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday arrested four Boko Haram members at Madaki village in Biu Local Government Areaof Borno State.

The Spokesman for the Army, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, who paraded the suspects before newsmen said not less than 100 motorcycles were recovered from the fleeing terrorists by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade.

Usman gave the names of the terrorists as Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim.

He said, they were intercepted along with 100 concealed motorcycles at the outskirt of the town adding that they are undergoing preliminary investigation.

According to Usman, following the dislodgement and sequent occupation of Boko Haram stronghold at Camp Zairo, Sambisa forest, the terrorists have been escaping the theatre to avoid capture and prosecution

On 11 January, the commander of Operation Lafiya Dole announced the arrest of 963 Boko Haram suspects in five days, between January 4 and 9.

