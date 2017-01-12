Army Captures Boko Haram Doctor, 963 Other Suspects

The Nigerian Army yesterday said it has arrested a medical doctor who usually treated wounded Boko Haram terrorists and 963 others.

This is even it said had killed more than 100 members of the sect in its final onslaught to clear the remnants of the insurgents in the past one week.

The Army also said that 119 women and children were rescued by Cameroonian forces and handed over to Nigerian Army in Banki in the said period under review.

This was disclosed to journalists at the theatre command headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri by the theatre commander, Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor while updating the public on the operational activities of the command in the past one week.

He added that activities of the week under review indicated that the Boko Haram terrorists were in total disarray, adding that troops are heavily moving round Sambisa and axis to ensure that the insurgents don’t find a stronghold any more.

While displaying items recovered from Boko Haram terrorists such as holy Qu’ran, adulterated verses of the holy Book, top commanders of Boko Haram, uniforms and bomb making learning manuals.

He added that the successes were not achieved without challenges as the military lost some its officers and soldiers in the encounter.

“ Between 2 and 8 January, the Nigerian Airforce also provided tactical support through its Alpha Jets to neutralise the terrorists for the ground troops. The Airforce also deployed its Alpha Jets south of Sambisa that bombarded a Hilux loaded with IEDs.

“The Alpha Jets as well conducted air intervention that neautralise the terrorists targets in Malamfatori. A total of 43 missions and 68 sorties were carried out in the same period with a total use of Aviation fuel of N28.5million.

“Similarly, the Nigerian Navy apart from the coastal operations also supports the land troops on ground battle. The Navy was able to recover 4 boats from Boko Haram terrorists which belongs to the Nigerian Army amphibious Operation. Its Operations on the fringes of Lake Chad have been revealing,” said Irabor.

“At this stage , I urge you and members of the public to be more vigilant. Be careful to know who knocks at your door before opening.winning the peace depends on both our imputs,” he said.

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: