Army Offers N500K Reward To Whistleblowers Over Info On Suicide Bombers, Gives Contact Numbers

The Nigerian army, Tuesday, offered some whistle-blowers a whopping sum of N500,000 as reward for providing information about suicide bombers.

The army offered the reward to the whistle-blowers for providing the information that led to the killing of the third suicide bomber in the University of Maiduguri blast that killed a professor of veterinary medicine and four others.

Nigerian Army to give N500 000 cash reward for information on suicide bombers — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) 17 January 2017

The army also gave out phone numbers to be contacted by whistleblowers when such pieces of information are available.

The numbers are:

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri- 09064823221

Commander, 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri-08022375305

General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri-09078599985.

Others are: Commander, 28 Brigade, Mubi-08065504576

Commander 26 Brigade, Gwoza-+234 809 721 1700 (WhatsApp),

Director, Army Public Relations FCT-07080217992 and

Commander, 7 Div Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri-09021668444.

Source: Vanguard

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: