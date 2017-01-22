Auctioneers Urge Customs To Lift Ban On Sale Of Seized Properties

The Nigeria Association of Auctioneers has called on the Nigeria Customs Service to lift the ban it placed on the sale of properties that were confiscated by the agency and forfeited to the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, NAA, Alh Saliu Garba stated this in Abuja while speaking during an interview shortly after the meeting of the leadership of the association.

The Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali had shortly after assumption of office ban the sale of confiscated properties in order to sanitise the system.

According to Garba, while the association is in support of the move by the customs CG, the delay in suspending the ban may make it difficult to dispose these properties as majority of them will have been damaged.

He said billions of naira could be generated for the government with the auctioning of these confiscated properties, adding that this could assist government in implementing some of its programs.

He said, “There are a lot of things to be auctioned in customs and when the CG came on board, he banned all auctions because he wanted to sanitise the procedure for auctioning.

“We are in support of the move but we are appealing to government to look into this so that the billions of naira that would have been generated would not be lost.”

He said the crisis rocking the NAA has been resolved adding that the caretaker committee would within the next few months reposition the association to enable it assist government in the sale of confiscated assets.

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: