Sunday , 29 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Australian Open champion Serena Williams by the numbers

Yinka Agunbiade January 28, 2017

2017 AUSTRALIAN OPEN WOMEN’S SINGLES CHAMPION SERENA WILLIAMS:

Age: 35

Born: Saginaw, Michigan, USA

Lives: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Height: 175cm

Weight: 70kg

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Ranking: 2*

Career prize money: $US85,461,761 ($A113 million)

Career titles: 72

Grand slam titles: 23 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009-10, 2015, 2017; French Open 2002, 2013, 2015; Wimbledon 2002-03, 2009-10, 2012, 2015-16; US Open 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012-14)

Grand slam win-loss record: 316-43

Career win-loss record: 783-130

Australian Open win-loss record: 81-10

Best Australian Open results: champion 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009-10, 2015, 2017

Coaches: Richard Williams, Oracene Price and Patrick Mouratoglou

Road to final:

1st rd: bt Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-4 6-3

2nd rd: bt Lucie Safarova (CZE) 6-3 6-4

3rd rd: bt Nicole Gibbs (USA) 6-1 6-3

4th rd: bt 16-Barbora Strycova (CZE) 7-5 6-4

QF: bt 9-Johanna Konta (GBR) 6-2 6-3

SF: bt Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO) 6-2 6-1

F: bt 13-Venus Williams (USA) 6-4 6-4

*Ranking will rise to No.1 on Monday (January 30)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Jose Mourinho celebrates 54th birthday on United team bus (Photo)

Happy birthday, Jose Mourinho! The Portuguese could only muster a half-hearted smile as he was …

One comment

  1. Joseph eniola
    January 28, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    I just love Serena Williams… because she is a responsible child and she came from responsible parent… kudos to you Mrs Williams

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946