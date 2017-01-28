Australian Open champion Serena Williams by the numbers

2017 AUSTRALIAN OPEN WOMEN’S SINGLES CHAMPION SERENA WILLIAMS:
Age: 35
Born: Saginaw, Michigan, USA
Lives: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Height: 175cm
Weight: 70kg
Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)
Ranking: 2*
Career prize money: $US85,461,761 ($A113 million)
Career titles: 72
Grand slam titles: 23 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009-10, 2015, 2017; French Open 2002, 2013, 2015; Wimbledon 2002-03, 2009-10, 2012, 2015-16; US Open 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012-14)
Grand slam win-loss record: 316-43
Career win-loss record: 783-130
Australian Open win-loss record: 81-10
Best Australian Open results: champion 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009-10, 2015, 2017
Coaches: Richard Williams, Oracene Price and Patrick Mouratoglou
Road to final:
1st rd: bt Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-4 6-3
2nd rd: bt Lucie Safarova (CZE) 6-3 6-4
3rd rd: bt Nicole Gibbs (USA) 6-1 6-3
4th rd: bt 16-Barbora Strycova (CZE) 7-5 6-4
QF: bt 9-Johanna Konta (GBR) 6-2 6-3
SF: bt Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO) 6-2 6-1
F: bt 13-Venus Williams (USA) 6-4 6-4
*Ranking will rise to No.1 on Monday (January 30)
