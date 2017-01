Bahrain had executed three men convicted of killing three police officers in 2014.

The three men who are Shia Muslims and believed to be membwra of Syrian terror group, Saraya Al-AshtarAl-Ashtar were executed by firing squad today.

A human Rights agency has alleged that Bahrain obtained confessions from the men under torture, but a high court upheld their conviction this week.

It marks the first time in six years that Bahrain would apply the death sentence.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: