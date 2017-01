Bangkok To Hold First Gay Pride Parade In 11 Years

The LGBTQ movement in Bangkok will receive some much needed boost this year after an announcement that it will hold its first gay pride parade for the first time in 11 years.

Thailand passed a law in 2015 which criminalises discrimination against persons on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

The six-day gay pride parade is slated for October 2017.

