Barcelona Reportedly Prepared to Sell Midfield Duo to Fund Lionel Messi Contract

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell both Arda Turan and Ivan Rakitic in order to free up funds to offer Lionel Messi a new contract.

The Argentine talisman has just 18-months remaining on his current deal, and it seems that the club are currently struggling to reach his wage demands.

El Confidencial have reported that Turan could make a move to China having failed to establish himself in the first team at Barcelona.

Barca are also reportedly prepared to listen to offers for Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who has started just ten La Liga games this season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is believed to be keen to bring the former Sevilla player to the Etihad Stadium as a replacement for the injured Ilkay Gundogan.

El Confidencial reporter Alonso Castilla wrote: “He’s lost weight in the team in recent times, when last year he was practically untouchable due to his tremendous work rate.

But now his situation is not the same and Man City appear on the horizon for the Croatian central midfielder.

“Pep Guardiola has sounded him out as the perfect substitute for the injured Gundogan. It is known that the footballer will not have any problem changing his shirt if there is extra money to be earned.”

