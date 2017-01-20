Belgian Dog Gets Record For World’s Longest Tail

A dog in Belgium earned himself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the world’s longest tail.

Keon the Irish wolfhound’s tail measures 30.2 inches long from the top of the bone to the tip, without including his hair, according to the Guinness World Records

A professional veterinarian measured Keon’s tail and determined he had beaten out the previous record holder for “Longest tail on a dog” by 1.7 inches.

The dog’s owner, Ilse Loodts, gave the dog the name Keon, an Irish name which means “courageous warrior.”

