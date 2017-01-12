Belgium Arrests Pair On Suspiscion Of Aiding Jihadist In Paris, Brussels Attacks

Two men have been charged on suspicion of providing fake documents to Paris attacker Khalid El Bakraoui.

The suspects, named as Farid K and Meryem E.B, were both arrested after a house raid in Brussels according to the federal prosecutor’s office.

Farid K, who was also charged with “participation to the activities of a terrorist group”, has been remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, Meryem E.B was released “under strict conditions”, the prosecutor said.

Bakraoui blew himself up at a metro station in Brussels on 22 March last year. In a twin attack, his brother Ibrahim and another suicide bomber attacked Brussels airport, leading to the deaths of 32 people.

Investigators have said the same cell carried out the Paris and Brussels attacks.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: