Ben Affleck’s Movie, Live By Night, In Nigeria

The media screening of American crime drama, Live By Night held a few days ago at Silverbird Cinemas, Ikeja, Lagos. Virtually all media houses, selected VIPs, filmmakers and other dignitaries were represented for the screening. ‘Live By Night’ will be in cinemas across Nigeria from Friday, January 20, 2017.

Tongues have not stopped wagging about the sheer brilliance in the making and delivery of the movie. The exceptional delivery of the actor’s character and the convincing scenarios that makes you think you are in the movie with them has been one of the focal points for everyone at the screening.

Live by Night is a 2016 American crime drama film written, directed, co-produced by and starring Ben Affleck, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane. The film also stars Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Chris Messina, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana and Chris Cooper and follows an Ybor City bootlegger who becomes a notorious gangster.

The movie takes us back to how it’s done in the days we call ‘old school’ while giving us a taste of what heaven looks like as seen in one of the scenes in the movie where a car was cruising in a place that can only be described as heaven. The attention to detail for this movie is top notch, no stone was left unturned; no wonder everyone at the media screening was overwhelmingly thrilled.

“In many crime drama films we have seen from Hollywood, there is usually some form of exaggeration that causes the audience to gasp knowing that what they have just seen is a make-believe but ‘Live By Night’ is totally different. Watching the movie makes you feel like you are in it with the casts. You are totally lost in time and sold out till the movie is over”, said Miss Bidemi who was at the screening.

Blue Picture’s CEO, Mrs Joy Ilibeno-Odiete was evidently impressed by the positive reaction from the audience, “We had always known that the audience would love this film but we didn’t envisage that the love would be this overwhelming. I am so happy right now and this shows how great this movie would do when it hits the cinemas across Nigeria on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Source: Leadership

