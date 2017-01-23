Beverly Osu’s Namibian Girlfriend Reacts to Lesbianism Allegations

Former Big Brother Africa housemates Beverly Osu and Maria Nepembe caused a stir on social media yesterday after Beverly shared a snapchat video of the pair kissing.
Maria has now reacted to the allegation via Twitter.
