Biracial twins born in US

Kalani Dean and Jarani Dean were born at Blessing Hospital, Illinois, USA on April 23, 2016 as biracial twins.

The girls’ mother, Whitney Meyer, posted the photo on KHQA’s Facebook wall Monday morning.

Whitney is Caucasian and her partner, Tomas Dean, is African American.

‘Mixed Twins’ are fraternal twins, meaning each twin was a separate egg, fertilized by two different sperm cells.

A relatively small number of genes are thought to be responsible for one’s skin color.

The BBC reports that for a biracial couple expecting twins, there is about a 1 in 500 chance those twins will have different skin colors.

Whitney tells KHQA, “At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it but it’s so rare I didn’t think it’d happen to my twins! But sure enough they’re biracial twins!”

Whitney tells KHQA Kalani (right) has lots of energy and is crawling and Jarani (left) loves to eat and does not have any desire, yet, to crawl.

