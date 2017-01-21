BISHOP MOGEKWU TO NUT: YOUR DEMAND FOR GOVT TAKEOVER OF SCHOOLS SELFISH, RETROGRESSIVE

Bishop Justus Mogekwu of the Nigerian Anglican Communion (Asaba Diocese) has tongue lashed the Delta State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) for calling on the State Government to take-over all public schools it handed over to missions some years ago.

Mogekwu said the reason for the demand is unfounded and “selfish”, daring the NUT to saunter into any school currently run by missions to ascertain the level of huge positive change that has swept through academic activities in the state.

Recall that the leadership of the state NUT had called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to urgently initiate and perfect all processes need to retake all schools handed over to religious bodies, claiming that such move had become inevitable in the interest of public education.

In an address during the 2016 World Teachers’ Day celebration held in Asaba, the state chairman of the union, Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe had lamented that most public schools handed over to missions by the previous administration have turned into shadows of themselves.

“The union wish to make a clarion call on the state government to take back the schools earlier handed over to missions in the state as those schools are now shadows of their former selves”, the NUT boss had said.

Jemirieyigbe, who is also the acting State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, had also said that although the state government succeeded at building and equipping some hitherto public schools to good standards, most of such schools are now in dire need of students after they were handed over to missionary authorities.

But Mogekwu, whose church runs the St. Peters and Mary Juniorate School, viewed that call by the NUT as a mere outcry that is “not realistic”, insisting that all the schools handed over to mission authorities are “far better” than they were at the point of transfer. In an exclusive interview with our reporter, the Bishop said: “The NUT is just being selfish because they think they will have more salaries and staff when government takes over schools.

“The truth is, they (government teachers) don’t work; they know they don’t work. They do not have the discipline expected of teachers in mission schools”.

The cleric maintained that it will be retrogressive for government to yield the call of the NUT, insisting that schools run by mission authorities do not only churn out academically viable students, but also impact positively on their morality.

Source: Leadership

