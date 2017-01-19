Thursday , 19 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Blac Chyna Flaunts Killer Curves in Stunning New Photo Shoot

Seyi Peters 5 hours ago

Just two months after giving birth to Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna has blessed us with another sexy photo shoot.

This time, the 28-year-old reality star shared three sensual shots in which she dons a curve-hugging satin two-piece set.

img_20170119_141217_189Blac Chynaimg_20170119_141239_655

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

admin-ajax-php-220

5 Things Men Are Dying To Tell You But Don’t Know How

Telling a woman the truth can be painful. Men don’t want to hurt you, they …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946